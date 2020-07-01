SAN DIEGO — San Diego musicians are flocking to the Springboard West Festival in Ocean Beach Jan. 9-11.

The music festival kicks off with a "Band Bootcamp." Over 3,000 musicians applied to this! Please note that this portion of the weekend isn't open to the public.

On Jan. 11, artists will perform at OB Brewery, Winston's, the Harp and The Holding Company. All proceeds benefit nonprofits, such as the Autism Tree Project Foundation, Pioneer Day School, San Diego Music Foundation and Sustainable Artists. Tickets are available here.

