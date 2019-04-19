SAN DIEGO — If you’re looking for a free, fun place to take the entire family, the Motor Transport Museum in Campo should be on your bucket list.

News 8’s Jeff Zevely had the chance to fire up a few of the antique trucks Friday during News 8 Morning Extra.

Representatives of the truck museum started up a 1928 Model AA Doodlebug tractor conversion, a 1927 Gotfredson Model 20B stake bed truck, and a 1967 Ford F-100 diesel conversion pickup.

The MTM is home to more than 200 antique trucks, engines and vehicles.

An open house is planned for Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free and a band will perform.  Food is available on site for a fee. Free truck rides and engine demonstrations will be taking place.

Donations are accepted on site.

Enjoy some 360 degree video of the trucks traveling to the studio.

