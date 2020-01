Evolv Hair Parlor will be closing shop and providing free haircuts to the San Diego Community on a first come first serve basis! All are welcome – including spouses and children! Donations are encouraged and appreciated to benefit the One Line Foundation scholarship fund. Come by and show your support!

EVENT INFO

One Line Foundation: Evolv Hair Parlor Event

Saturday, January 25, 2020

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Evolv Hair Parlor

409 University Ave. San Diego, CA 92103