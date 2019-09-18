SAN DIEGO — Bring your yoga mat and yogis of all ages and stages to One Love Movement's 8th Annual Charity Yoga Event.

The proceeds from the event benefit three children's charities.

All proceeds will benefit local San Diego nonprofit Voices for Children, an organization that transforms the lives of abused or neglected children by providing them with trained volunteer advocates.

The event also supports the San Diego Rapid Response Network, a group that aids immigrant families in the San Diego border region.

In addition to those two local nonprofits, the event also benefits the One Love Shelter in India, a shelter that is home to 17 boys in Bangalore, India.

The event is on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Waterfront Park, located at 1600 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA.

You can purchase tickets here.