SAN DIEGO — Kids4Community was founded by 15-year-old, Kenan Pala in 2016. The mission is to help kids help the community by actively engaging in volunteer work. Last year alone, Kids4Community contributed to people in need by:
- Assembling over 5000 hygiene kits throughout various events
- Made 2500 care packages for victims of Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Irma
- Assembled over 3000 brown bag lunches to be distributed to homeless shelters
- Served food for over 600 homeless people
- Raised funds for detained children by cleaning up beaches
This year, you can support and make a difference with Operation Back2School where 550 backpacks will be created for students attending Perkins Elementary School. These backpacks will be filled with school supplies, toys, snacks, and hygiene supplies.
EVENT INFO
August 17, 2019
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Perkins Elementary School
For more information, visit www.kids4.org »
Click here to register »