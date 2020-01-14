Many of us claim to be animal lovers, we have pets, and we enjoy animal videos on social media but author and nature advocate, Richard Louv, says our connection to animals can change our mental, physical, and spiritual lives. He shares his new book called, Our Wild Calling, which can be purchased by visiting richardlouv.com/books/our-wild-calling/purchase. You can also meet the author at The NAT on January 14.

EVENT INFO

Nat Talk: Our Wild Calling: A Conversation with Richard Louv

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 @ 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, go to www.sdnhm.org.