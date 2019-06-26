Jocelyn Lomahan will be representing California at the Mrs. International Pageant in July. With pageant life, being a wife, a mother, balancing work, community events and time for herself, she gives some tips for juggling it all.

Ask for Help

As much as we want to be superwoman, there is nothing wrong with asking for help. I just hired an assistant that helps me with my real estate business as well as a few personal items here and there.

Be Completely Present with your Family

It’s definitely easy to be on the phone a lot especially in my profession and especially during this chaotic time with the pageant just around the corner. My family finds time in the morning to pray with each other before we leave for our day. No phones are allowed at the dinner table. And it may not always be possible, but I try to attend every basketball game I can…sometimes it conflicts with open houses, but I definitely try my best. These moments are so fleeting and they’re going to go by quickly.

Take Care of Yourself

In order to take are of others you have to be at your best and that means eating healthy, exercising, doing the things that make you feel good about yourself.

Take a Risk

Doing the pageants at the same time that I am working demonstrates to my daughters that they shouldn’t give up on their dreams, no matter how wild and crazy they are. It does take a lot of balance, and during some times in our lives, some things have to be sacrificed, but again , these moments are so fleeting, you don’t want to look back and say I wish I did this.

Always Smile and Be Approachable

I would say that’s my best beauty tip. Say hello to people when they pass, strike up conversations. My favorite quote: as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give others permission to do the same.