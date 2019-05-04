SAN DIEGO — The star of the CW drama "In The Dark" sheds some light on the new series, which premiered Thursday night.

Actress Perry Mattfeld plays Murphy, a young woman who is blind, a bit dysfunctional, and determined to solve her friend’s murder. Pretzel, a golden retriever, is Murphy’s guide dog on the show.

At first, Murphy isn’t too fond of Pretzel, but after they discover the body of her good friend Tyson in an alley, Murphy realizes Pretzel is her only witness and the two become inseparable.

It may appear Pretzel is a real guide dog, but Mattfeld reveals to News 8 that Pretzel’s an actress, named Levi. Mattfeld says Levi would sometimes get confused on set, when Mattfeld, acting in character, would push her away.

Mattfeld said, “In the beginning of our relationship, we're kind of at odds. Murphy doesn't want help. She doesn't want anyone to think she needs help or to feel bad for her, and she doesn't want help from this dog. Levi would start to feel bad because we would do take after take and my character, Murphy would tell her, get off me, get off me. So, I would have a moment and say you're talented, we love you, you're doing such a good job.”



Mattfeld said she's inspired by the bond between her blind consultant on set and her guide dog. Mattfeld says, “To see her relationship with her guide dog that's been a really touching experience for me to see the independence that an animal can give people without vision.”



Mattfeld was born and raised in Southern California, and travels through San Diego on her trips to Mexico where she volunteers at orphanages with the charity Corazon de Vida Foundation.

Her favorite local restaurant is The Brig (Brigantine). Mattfeld says, “It has really good tacos. The view is great, but it's more about the tacos.”