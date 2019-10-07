SAN DIEGO — Phil’s BBQ is holding their 11th annual Big BBQ at Petco Park on Sunday, July 14. The event will feature 2,000 attendees at a tailgate all raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The tailgate will feature live music by Morgan Leigh Band and will have a kids zone with an obstacle course as well as other kid-friendly activities and a family-friendly Root Beer Float Garden. For the adults there will be a beer and spirit garden with Karl Strauss, Ballast Point, Thorn Brewing, Bay City Brewing, Deep Eddy Vodka, and Duck Foot Brewing.

For $25 guests will enjoy Phil’s ribs and chicken plus two sides, a Coca-Cola beverage and a ticket to the 1:10 p.m. Padres vs. Atlanta Braves game. Big League” or VIP tickets are also available for $60, which include full meal plus an upgraded Padres ticket, two drink tickets, VIP entrance, priority food line, VIP seating area with bar access, priority food line, and a fountain drink and candy or popcorn coupon to be redeemed at the game. Season ticket holders can buy a ‘meal only’ ticket for $20, or a ‘meal only’ VIP ticket for $50.

100% of ticket sales go to Operation Bigs, a one-to-one mentoring program that provides an extra layer of support to children and families with an active duty military parent. Phil’s goal is to raise $100,000 for the charity, in addition to food donation and employee volunteer time.

Gates will open to the public at 110:30 a.m.

Get your tickets here before they are gone.