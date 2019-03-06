SAN DIEGO — If you want to get wild this summer check out Pacific Animal Productions in San Diego.



The theme this year is Showtime at your Library, where they will hold community events at libraries across San Diego County, starting Monday from June 3 - 26.



Their educational programs bring a fun, engaging and safe way to learn all about animals and their habitats to encourage people of all ages to feel a greater connection with nature.



For a list to their Calendar of Community Events, listing all the library programs which are free to the community, click here.