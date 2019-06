POP 2000 TOUR hosted by Lance Bass of *NSYNC, features performances by platinum-selling POP2K artists O-Town, Aaron Carter and Ryan Cabrera and “One Tree Hill” alumni Tyler Hilton.

Date: June 26, 2019

Time: 7:30 pm

Location: San Diego County Fair, Corona Grandstand Stage

Visit www.sdfair.com/events/pop-2000-tour or www.pop2000tour.com for more information.