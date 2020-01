Lynn Tilker knows the struggles of potty training well. That's why she is making parenting a little easier with her potty training app, b.bot. There's a potty training guide for kids of different ages and stages, starting with the first mod, "Let's Get This Potty Started."

Tilker says it's as easy as ABC - "always be consistent."

RELATED: Mom turns her ideas into brilliant baby products

RELATED: A potty training invention