SAN DIEGO — It’s time for some tasty treats and tequila in Old Town on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 4010 Twiggs Street.

Taste & Tequila is an annual event highlighting the restaurants and culture in Old Town. Funds from this event help keep Old Town clean and aid in maintaining the free parking lot. Yes - parking is free! However, please don't drive if you've had too much tequila.

Each restaurant showcases its best dishes, favorite tequila cocktails and is paired with a tequila brand and will offer samples at each stop. One ticket includes tastings at each restaurant, samples of tequila and mini cocktails. Tickets are $35. Food only tickets cost $20. You can purchase tickets at OldTownSanDiego.org.