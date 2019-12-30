Some San Diego County dancers took home the gold in Germany at the Olympics of Tap in late November. They dance with the American Tap Company West and So Cal Dance in Poway.

Now, the girls want to use their talents to help cancer patients. The Dancers Against Cancer fundraiser is on Sunday, Jan. 19 at noon at the La Finquita Wintery in Ramona.

