SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s largest yoga festival is returning to Waterfront Park on Sunday, June 23. The Festival of Yoga & Healthy Living is a free celebration where you can practice all forms of yoga. The festival will feature classes, a yoga-centric marketplace and live music.

The festival’s food court will have gourmet food with vegan, vegetarian and meat options. You will be able to take classes from over 30 of San Diego’s most experienced, inspiring and motivating yoga professionals.

The festival is free to attend, but you are asked to register. You can do so here.