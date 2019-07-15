The Pop Insider provides full event schedule on the upcoming Comic-Con arriving in San Diego on July 17-21. Here are some tools to prep you for the event.

POP CULTURE WAFFLE MAKERS AND TOASTERS

You can’t go to Comic-Con on an empty stomach. Serve up tasty replicas from your favorite movies, TV series, and sports teams with Uncanny Brands’ toasters and waffle makers. Inspired by Star Wars’ Millennium Falcon, Captain Marvel, Darth Vader, Jurassic World, Minions, WWE, the NHL, and the NBA. The waffle makers’ regulated thermostat and weighted lid ensure perfect and even browning. Dual indicator lights let you know when it’s time to pour the batter and when the waffles are ready. Waffle maker stands upright and cord wraps under base for compact storage. It features a movable sensor dish. The compact 2-slice toaster come with cool-touch housing, several functions, including reheat, defrost, and quick stop, an adjustable thermostat, automatic manual switch-off, and a removable crumb tray.

Toasters — $34.99-49.99

Waffle Makers — $49.99

Available: uncannybrands.com, GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond, Williams Sonoma, Walmart, Target

SPONGEBOB MAKEUP

Celebrate SpongeBob SquarePants’ 20th anniversary with a new makeup collection from HipDot Studios. The collection includes both makeup and skin-care items, including an eye shadow palette, a blush-and-bronzer duo, a trio of lip glosses, and a sheet mask, all of which are inspired by the show's iconic characters. The limited edition collection is vegan and cruelty-free, so SpongeBob fan cans use these products without worrying about animal by-products in the cosmetics. SpongeBob’s sheer blue lipstick from the Nickelodeon series called Coral No. 5 will also be included in the set of lip glosses.

Bikini Bottom Eyeshadow Palette - $30.00;

Lip Gloss: $12.00

Available: hipdot.com

UD X GAME OF THRONES EYESHADOW PALETTE

From the shores of Dragonstone to the frozen lands beyond the Wall, this eyeshadow palette was inspired by our favorite places in Westeros and the strong women of the Seven Kingdoms. Use this arsenal of 20 shades to declare your allegiance to House Targaryen, House Lannister, House Stark, or to defeat the White Walkers. Jewel tones and earthy neutrals give way to dark metallics and frosty shimmers, all of which can be customized with four transformer shades. Prepare for battle with Stormborn, a glittery metallic purple, and unwind with Lannister Red, a matte reddish brown. Choose your look and claim your rightful place on the Iron Throne. Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free.



MSRP: $65

Available: UrbanDecay.com, Ulta Beauty, Sephora

SHE-RA AND THE PRINCESSES OF POWER ZIP-UP HOODIE AND TANK TOP

Casual cosplay as your favorite rebel She-Ra at SDCC this year with this new Her Universe collection. Choose from a grey tank top or hoodie to rep your love for Adora and the Princess of Power. Based on the Netflix original series, the tank top has the show’s title printed on the front in red and the Sword of Protection print on the sheer, red back panel. If it gets chilly at the convention center, throw on the matching grey hoodie with She-Ra’s yellow emblem displayed on the front along the zipper. Pull up the hood to wear She-Ra’s golden helmet. Check the inside fleece for a large, hidden image of the Sword of Protection with the words “For the honor of Grayskull” scrawled around it.

MSRP: TBD

Available: HerUniverse.com and Hot Topic

DOCTOR WHO TARDIS DOUBLE POCKET BACKPACK

Whether you're headed back to school or out on an adventure, pack what you need in the Doctor Who TARDIS Double Pocket Backpack. It includes a padded pocket for laptops up to 15-inches, 2-front zipper pockets, and side slide pockets. Made of durable materials, it measures approximately 18-inches tall x 11 1/2-inches wide x 5 1/2-inches long.

MSRP: $69.99

Available: entertainmentearth.com

NINTENDO MIMO POWER DECK

MimoPowerDeck is Mimoco's top of the line portable power bank with dual outputs and 8000mAh capacity. MimoPowerDeck can charge even the most power hungry of smartphones, tablets, and other 5V devices. A power button, dual USB output, pass-through charging, and 4 LED charge indicators make this portable charger easy to use and love. Rep your love for Nintendo with any of these power decks, which come in several themes including the retro NES Controller, Legend of Zelda, and Super Mario Bros.

MSRP: $29.99-39.99

Available: Amazon, entertainmentearth.com, and mimoco.com

FUNKO POP VINYL FIGURES

Build your Funko Pop collection with these fan-favorite characters and celebrate 50 years of SDCC with new Pop vinyl figures. Bringing the worlds of several popular movies and TV series together, Funko has its own exclusive products for SDCC 2019. Limited edition vinyls include Marvel’s Man-Thing, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’s Mira, Harry Potter’s Rita Skeeter, and San Diego Comic-Con’s mascot, Toucan.

MSRP: $15.00

Booth: 5341

DIE CAST BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES BATMOBILE

In celebration of Batman’s 80th Anniversary, Jada will be featuring a convention exclusive of the 1:24 scale Batman: The Animated Series Batmobile with Batman die-cast collectible figure. This convention exclusive features a black chrome finish and comes in a special foil and matte finished enclosed collector package. The figure is limited to 300 units.

MSRP: $50

Booth: 3746

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GRANDMASTER AND THE COLLECTOR 2-PACK

With over 80 years of comic book history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for top-of-the-line poseable and displayable collectibles. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Taneleer Tivan, the Collector, is obsessed with collecting objects from across the galaxy. He adds to his collection by any means necessary, not above resorting to immoral or illegal dealings. As part of his acquisitions, the Collector came into possession of several Infinity Stones, making his collection a target for those who would seek their power. The ruler of Sakaar and administrator of the Contest of Champions, the Grandmaster is an ancient and powerful man. If anyone dares to cross him, the Grandmaster takes swift and merciless justice, using his Melt Stick to reduce a victim to a puddle of organic matter. This 2-pack includes 2 6-inch figures and 4 accessories inspired by the characters from the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok movies. The Collector and the Grandmaster fan figures have premium design, detail, and articulation for high poseability and display in a Marvel collection.

MSRP: $54.00

Booth: 3329

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes The Dark Knight of Gotham City

The new The Dark Knight of Gotham City set is a part of LEGO’s DC Comics Super Heroes line. The 427-piece set features a diorama of Gotham, with a water tower, gargoyle buildings, and the Bat-signal. There’s also a Batman mini-figure included.

MSRP: $45.00

Booth: 2829

LEGO CAPTAIN MARVEL AND THE ASIS (LEGO)

LEGO’s first San Diego Comic-Con exclusive is a Captain Marvel ASIS. The 271-piece LEGO set features mini-figure versions of Captain Marvel, her Flerken Goose, and Monica Rambeau. The set is only available to those who win in the Exclusives Portal Lotter opening in the last week of June.

MSRP: $45.00

Booth: 2829