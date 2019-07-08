Princess Cruises and Love Boat stars Gavin MacLeod and Jill Whelan are attempting to set a world record for the largest vow renewal at sea as Gavin and Jill will officiate and host the ceremony on a Valentine’s Day cruise in 2020.

Gavin MacLeod portrayed the endearing “Captain Stubing” and Jill Whelan co-starred as his daughter, “Vicki” on The Love Boat for 10 seasons from 1977 to 1986. The show sparked the growth of the cruise industry making romance on the high seas available for the masses.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience is a seven-day, round-trip cruise to the Western Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The Regal Princess sets sail on February 9 and returns February 16, 2020.

For more information about the cruise, visit www.princess.com.