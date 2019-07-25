OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The biggest names in women’s surfing will be in San Diego competing in the Super Girl Surf Pro in Oceanside at the pier this weekend. The free event will feature Bethany Hamilton’s return to competition along with Sage Erickson and Samantha Sibley.

The competition is the largest female surfing competition in Association of Surfing Professionals history. Results of the competition can either make-or-break the season for girls on the bubble.

In addition to the surf competition, there will be 21 free concerts by Radio Disney, headlined by Grammy nominated, Platinum artist Natasha Bedingfield, plus Hey Violet, James Maslow, and Maggie Lindemann.

Two competitors, Sage Erickson and Samantha Sibley dropped by the Morning Extra set to talk about the tournament and the increasing popularity of women’s surfing.