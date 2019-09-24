More than 56,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year and the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is just 9 percent.

Survivors of Pancreatic Cancer from all over San Diego County plan to gather for the annual Purple Stride Walk. To learn about the event nearest you, go to purplestride.org. You can also donate online at pancan.org to help reach the goal to double pancreatic cancer survival.

EVENT INFO

PurpleStride San Diego

Saturday, September 28

DeAnza Cove

3000 N. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, CA 92110

7:30 a.m. Opening Ceremonies

8 a.m. Run/Walk Begins

To register or donate to PurpleStride San Diego, visit, purplestride.org/SanDiego.