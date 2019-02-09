SAN DIEGO — San Marcos High School senior, Shayna Rutman, organizes a way to give back to the community with handbags and purses for the homeless women in San Diego. You can help raise money to purchase snacks, essentials and feminine hygiene products that will put into donated purses and handbags. The handbags will then be distributed to homeless women.

For more information about the cause, visit Purses for a Purpose San Diego's Facebook page at facebook.com/pursesforapurposesd.

To make an online donation, go to gofundme.com under "Purses for a Purpose".