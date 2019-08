SAN DIEGO — Every step you take will empower wounded warriors as they take on their next mission.

EVENT INFO

The Wounded Warrior Project® Carry Forward® 5K

Saturday, August 24, 2019

Liberty Station

NTC Park, 2455 Cushing Road, San Diego CA 92106

Check-in starts at 7:30 am

For more information, go to carryforward.woundedwarriorproject.org

WWP Carry Forward We're ONE week out from San Diego and there is still time to register! Share your squad name with us! https://wwp.news/CFFB