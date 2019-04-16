SAN DIEGO — San Diego is home to some of the greatest cancer treatments in the world due in part to event like Padres Pedal the Cause. The event raises money for different cancer treatments and all the money stays in America’s Finest City.

Riders can take part in one of four separate rides that vary in length all throughout the county. Riders can choose between a 25,55,88 or 100-mile ride. All routes get to rider over the Coronado Bridge and will start and finish in center field of Petco Park.

To kick off the 2019 fundraising season, there will be an event held at Culture Brewing Company in Solana Beach. Padres Pedal & Pints will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 18. The event will feature two rides through Torrey Pines or if you don’t want to ride you can chow down on some beers and bar-b-que. Up In Smoke food truck will be donating a generous portion of proceeds from the evening back to Padres Pedal.

Cancer Survivor and avid biker Tyler Wagner along with Jay Harger who captains the Illumina team during the ride joined Morning Extra to talk about the fundraising kickoff event and what participants can expect during the ride.

Want to participate in Padres Pedal the Cause? Register here.