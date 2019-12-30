Sundae help homeowners get the best outcome when it’s time to sell a house that needs some love. Before you hang your for sale sign, they share what renovations will get you the highest market value for your home and how to get a high end look for less.

Traditionally, upgrades to kitchens and bathrooms — in particular master bathrooms — are good investments because they’re one of the first thing buyers notice. Outdated kitchens and bathrooms are huge turnoffs that can hold up a sales process and drive down the price.

