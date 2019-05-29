SAN DIEGO — With so much going on in the United States government, Representative Scott Peters stopped by to unpack some of the things he has been working on.

Recently the House passed a health care package that is aimed at lowering drug costs and expanding health care coverage that previously went through the Congressman’s committee, Energy and Commerce.

Peters also recently introduced a bill that would establish a support network for our service members. The bill was inspired by Howard and Jean Somers of Coronado, who lost their son, Daniel, to suicide after he struggled with PTS and traumatic brain injury. The bill would allow families to be more informed on the challenges service members face, so they can better support them when their service member returns home.

Congressman Peters also addressed the plane loads of migrants that are being flown to San Diego three times a week and the measures the county is taking to limit the spread of the flu that is going through the shelter.