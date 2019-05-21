The annual Heart of a Child event has become the premier showcase for young musical talent in San Diego. The event on May 25 will directly support Resounding Joy’s Ariana Miller Music with Heart Program. The program provides no-cost music therapy to seriously ill patients at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

This year’s concert will be at the newly opened Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a reception and silent auction, then the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Last year’s concert raised nearly $90,000 allowing Resounding Joy to continue providing full-time music therapy at Rady primarily for heart patients. We also expanded the program in 2017 to cancer patients. More than 2000 patients have received therapy since 2010 with many thousands of sessions.

Tickets start at $30 and there are special VIP tickets for $100 which include VIP perks and preferred reserved seating. Get your tickets here.