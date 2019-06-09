The Ride to the Warehouse presents real women riders from a variety of locales in their best and most vibrant light using various artistic mediums to connect, inspire, enrich and educate.

All proceeds will benefit Cervivor Inc. which is an organization that brings cervical cancer survivors together and helps to spread awareness, education, support and more.

EVENT INFO
Ride to the Warehouse
Sat, September 7, 2019
3:00 PM – 10:00 PM PDT
La Bodega Gallery
2196 Logan Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113

For tickets and more information, visit their website at ridetothewarehouse.com.
