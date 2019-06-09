The Ride to the Warehouse presents real women riders from a variety of locales in their best and most vibrant light using various artistic mediums to connect, inspire, enrich and educate.

All proceeds will benefit Cervivor Inc. which is an organization that brings cervical cancer survivors together and helps to spread awareness, education, support and more.

EVENT INFO

Ride to the Warehouse

Sat, September 7, 2019

3:00 PM – 10:00 PM PDT

La Bodega Gallery

2196 Logan Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113

For tickets and more information, visit their website at ridetothewarehouse.com.

RIDE TO THE WAREHOUSE We are all about girl moto power .. this is my gal. Pal @cocoboretto she is a powerful sprit and force.. we are excited to hilight her and have her bike in @labodegagallery the design was painted and...