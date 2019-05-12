SAN DIEGO — Are you looking for and adventure, but also want to relax? Aerial yoga would be perfect for you! Using the band helps yogis get into advanced poses with ease.

There is also the benefits of spinal decompression from hanging upside down, anti-aging benefits from increased blood flow to the face and studies have shown an increase in creativity and memory.

Rize Studio recently opened in San Diego after the owners originally started it in Seattle.

For more information or to book a class, click here.

