On Sunday in Little Italy, there will be an "Iron Chef" live cooking demo where two teams of three will compete against each other to make dishes out of ingredients that are given to them only seconds before.

The best part about the competition? The six contestants and three judges will be picked from the audience the day of the competition!

Sam the Cooking Guy will be the host of the event that will be held at the Little Italy Food Hall on Sunday at 3 p.m.

After the competition is over, attendees are encouraged to stick around for a movie night on the Piazza featuring "Beauty and the Beast."

