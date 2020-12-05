San Diegans travel to Israel virtually with Jewish National Fund USA

Here's how it works

People buy seats on virtual buses, they have a professional tour guide all via Zoom. Just last week, a San Diego group finished their five-day virtual trip. JNF board member, Lauren Lizerbram, and her husband Sol, who is the national president of JNF, experienced the virtual trip.



"It's really really a fun, exciting, emotional, motivating trip. It was a fabulous idea. It really took off beyond our wildest expectations and, like I said, we have over 700 people signed up. We really want to support these licensed tour guides in Israel," said Lizerbram.



The five-day experience is $50. All of the money goes to the tour guides in Israel who aren't working right now. The virtual tours are an hour a day. Seven hundred people have already registered.