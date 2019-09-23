SAN DIEGO — From ghoulish goodies to terrifying treats, bakers will battle it out Monday night on The Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. This season, you have a hometown hero to root for. Jocelyn Jung, the owner of the San Diego Cake Company, is competing on the spooky series.

From skeleton desserts to monster madness, only one baker can frighten the competition for a chance to win the $25,000 grand prize and to be featured in Food Network Magazine.

Halloween Baking Championship: Meet the Contestants Get to know the eight bakers willing to take on hair-raising challenges for a chance to win $25,000.

The show airs on the Food Network on Monday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with more hauntingly delectable treats.

