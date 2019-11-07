SAN DIEGO — Looking to make some plans on Saturday afternoon? Why not eat some amazing San Diego inspired BBQ all while raising money for a great cause.

Chef Hanis Cavin will be taking over the Loft 94 beer Garden at Jamul Casino to put on a mouth-watering feast. The meal will include tri-tip, barbecued chicken, baby back ribs, traditional sides, and donut treats. Best part about it? Every ticket that is purchased will help Feeding San Diego to provide 100 meals for the 1 in 8 San Diegans who are facing hunger.

To purchase tickets to the event, click here.