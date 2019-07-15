SAN DIEGO —

If you like creepy-crawly bugs and animals, this one's for you. A unique event is taking place this weekend at the San Diego Botanic Garden. The Insect Festival will feature live insects, spiders, lizards and snakes. Attendees will also get the chance to make an insect-inspired craft to take home. Susan Nowicke of Ecovivarium and San Diego Botanic Garden spokesperson Lisa Reynolds stopped by Morning Extra with a preview of the event.

WHAT: Insect Festival 2019

WHERE: San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas

WHEN: Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COST: Free with paid admission or San Diego Botanic Garden membership. Kids 12 years old and under are FREE.

Click here for more information on the Insect Festival.