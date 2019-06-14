SAN DIEGO — Mom’s more often than not get stuck with the diaper bag full of all sorts of stuff, but that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Active Doodie Gear is a diaper bag company that aims to get dads to carry the bags. Active Doodie Gear Baby Diaper Bag Backpacks are inspired by the military's efficiency, quality and durability.

The creator Stefan Macchi spent over a year designing every last detail to make the best tactical military inspired baby diaper bag backpack on the market.

The backpacks are available on their website and on Amazon.

Macchi stopped by Morning Extra to show off his diaper bags and he even showed how much they can hold!