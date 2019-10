SAN DIEGO — This Friday, Oct. 4, the San Diego Craft Collective opens its doors and workshops in Liberty Station's Arts District. It's a great opportunity for people of all ages to learn a new skill, like woodworking or stitching.

The grand opening goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at its space in Liberty Station's Arts District at 2590 Truxtun Rd., Studio 106.

Steffanie Dotson, Chance Coalte and Eva Tseng are here to teaching us how to get a little crafty this fall.