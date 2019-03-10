Hiking, backpacking, night of fun and friendships for all. San Diego Girl Scouts invited the public for Hikerfest 2019 event. This is a free workshop for girls and adults to learn about hiking and backpacking opportunities during this outdoor camping event. This event is open to the public and for experienced, brand-new and future hikers! Adults and girls 11+ years old are welcome.

EVENT INFO

Hikerfest 2019

Friday, Oct. 18, 6-9 p.m.

Nan Couts Cottage

5045 Memorial Drive La Mesa, CA 91942

For details and to register, visit sdgirlscouts.org/events.