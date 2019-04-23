SAN DIEGO — Our phones are our calendars, weather forecasters, picture albums and even televisions, but more and more people are now using the phone cameras to make award winning movies.

On Saturday, April 27, 31 films will be screened at the Bayview Room in the Marina Village Conference Center. Then, the festival will hold a mobile film making workshop Sunday and Q&A session with the filmmakers. All ages are welcome at the festival.

Festival organizer Susy Botello and 84-year old filmmaker, Mickey Harrison joined Morning Extra to talk about what makes the festival unique and how it has gained so much steam over the years.

Interested in attending? Get your tickets here.

Mickey’s 2018 entry into the International Mobile Film Festival