SAN DIEGO — We all want to keep our family members – including the furry ones – happy and healthy. The president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society Dr. Gary Weitzman has some tips to do just that in his new book.

“The Complete Guide to Pet Health, Behavior, and Happiness” offers expert advice on at-home pet care for dogs, cats and other domestic pets.

Dr. Weitzman has nearly 30 years of veterinary experience and shares his extensive knowledge in the new guide published by National Geographic.

Some of the topics covered in the book include knowing if your pet is healthy; caring for an aging pet from arthritis to vision loss; rescue and adoption of pets; and how to decipher between an upset stomach and a true emergency.

“This book is another example of how we at San Diego Humane Society are creating a more compassionate world by helping people take better care of their pets,” said Weitzman. “If pet owners have the tools they need, then they are less likely to relinquish them to a shelter.”

Dr. Weitzman stopped by Morning Extra with more on the book. You can find it for sale on Amazon here.