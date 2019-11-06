SAN DIEGO — How many times have you been on the go and had your baby screaming because they are hungry? You then frantically try to find warm water to heat up milk or to make them a bottle, but where do you find it? A San Diego entrepreneur has created The Baby’s Brew, a product that will fix all of those problems. The Baby’s Brew is a battery powered water warmer that has an area that perfectly segments the amount of formula needed for a bottle. Just press the button and you can heat the water up to three separate temperatures.

Alaina Rockwell came up with the idea of The Baby’s Brew after being put on bed rest at just four months into pregnancy.

The product is $45 during the pre-order phase and will jump to $55 when pre-ordering is over.