San Diego mom makes viral quarantine TikTok

SAN DIEGO — As we find ourselves confined in our homes, more of us our turning to social media for entertainment. And many more people are creating fun content. In fact, one San Diego woman is becoming very popular on TikTok with her views in the millions.



Maritza Barrios is putting fun "quarantine life" videos together from her home. She's recreating outings such as Ihop, Starbucks, Chuck E. Cheese.

Barrios has three kids and says some of the ideas are coming from her kids who are asking her to go to different places. By the way, she doesn't buy anything, she uses her creativity to "Do It Yourself" (DIY).

We asked Maritza if she gets recognized around town.

"Actually a lot of people I know have seen my videos and it's really embarrassing cause I didn't think anyone would find them -- or sometimes I'll be checking out at the grocery store and people will be watching the videos in front of me me. It's really weird," said Barrios.