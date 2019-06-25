SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are all too familiar with shark bites and attacks. Because of this, a local man has created a band that can be worn that actively protects people from shark bites.

Sharkbanz uses magnets that take advantage of sharks’ unique and powerful electrical sense to cause a highly unpleasant sensation that is 1000 times stronger than the signal produced by anything in a shark’s normal food chain. Creators say the signal is similar to if a human had a bright light suddenly shined in your eyes in a dark room. It does not hurt the animal, but it causes them to turn away. The magnets do not need to be charged so it is constantly ready to go.

Sharkbanz are lightweight and comfortable, they are designed to be worn on the wrist or ankle.

The company pledges 3% of profits for ocean and shark conservation and aims to raise awareness on issues that impact the world's oceans.