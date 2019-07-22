SAN DIEGO —

Every year more than a half a million babies are born prematurely in the United States. When a baby arrives prematurely, and/or with medical complications, a parent’s life changes drastically.

Miracle Babies is a local nonprofit organization that help families of premature babies and they are asking for the community to join in their cause. Marianela Camarillo with Miracle Babies along with Miracle Mom Ashley Improta and Miracle Baby Loretta stopped by Morning Extra to talk about how San Diegans can help by participating in their Christmas in July drive.

Miracle Babies’ purpose is to support NICU families by providing “needs-based financial assistance to low-income families through our Family Assistance Program.” The program addresses financial concerns that can keep parents away from their newborn such as transportation, and food and child care costs. The organization helps moms and dads get to and from the NICU to increase breastfeeding rates and encourage “Kangaroo Care” - skin-to-skin practice.

In order to highlight the work of Miracle Babies, Miracle Mom Ashley Improta shared the story of her family’s Miracle Baby– Loretta who was born in December of 2017. Little Loretta was delivered seven weeks early via emergency C-section. Loretta was then diagnosed with Ebstein’s Anomaly - a congenital heart defect that happens early in the development of a baby's heart. She spent her first month of life in the CVICU (Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit) and had open-heart surgery last summer. Loretta is still followed closely by her cardiologist and care team and will most likely need subsequent heart surgeries but is thriving at home and gaining weight. Loretta and her family benefitted from Miracle Babies’ Family Assistance Programs and are thankful for the nonprofit and its founder Dr. Daneshmand who was Loretta’s doctor.

Miracle Babies are now raising money for their programs with a Christmas in July giving drive. They are asking for donations of diapers, gas gift cards and board books for care packages which will be delivered to families with babies in the NICU.

Donations can be dropped off at the Miracle Babies office (8745 Aero Dr #308, San Diego, CA 92123) or have packages delivered directly to Miracle Babies

For more information, please visit MiracleBabies.org and visit their Christmas in July page and Amazon wishlist to donate.

