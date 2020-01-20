Whether you’re in the mood for soba noodles or tacos, helping Australian wildlife is on the menu at a couple of local restaurants on Monday, Jan. 20.

OMG Hospitality Group will be donating 25% of all sales to W.I.R.E.S. (Wildlife Information, Rescue, and Education Service). The restaurant group has five restaurants in San Diego County: Backyard Kitchen & Tap, PB AleHouse, Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas, Union Kitchen & Tap Gaslamp and Waterbar.

City Tacos will be donating 10% of all sales to W.I.R.E.S. as well. There are five locations: North Park, La Mesa, Imperial Beach, Encinitas and Sorrento Valley.

