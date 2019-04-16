SAN DIEGO —

SDSU students Reyanne Mustafa and Kristian Krugman were working at a restaurant when they become aware of pounds and pounds of unused and un-served grains being thrown away. The pair wanted to do something about it and first though of wrapping individual portions of the grains to give to the homeless and hungry.

Their mission grew into their student-run business Soul Much where they turn rescued food into cookies.

Reyanna and Kristian along with a chef stopped by Morning Extra to talk more about their business and demonstrate their work.