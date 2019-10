SAN DIEGO — Next week, Carey Adolfsson of Diagnostic and Defense Technology Analysts, Inc. and Ana Moreno, CEO of Navega Therapeutics, are both being recognized at the Defense TechConnect conference in Maryland.

Cary works in artificial intelligence, a predominately-male field. She's disproving myths about working mothers and grandmothers. Ana works in pharma and her company recently received two grants.

The two sat down with News 8 to talk about breaking barriers in the STEM community.

