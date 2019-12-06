OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Three brilliant Oceanside students recently teamed up to take on the 27th annual ExploraVision program. The program is known as the largest K-12 science competition in the United States.

Kainath Kamil, Alice Lei and Valeria Millan along with coach Suzanne Calderon came up with their topic of engineering bacteria to fix greenhouse gases, then they created a prototype, a website and wrote an 11 page paper for the competition. The trio then figured out how to implement their research in everyday life.

For winning, the trio got to meet some very cool people such as Bill Nye as well as Leland Melvin, a NASA astronaut who is the first person to be drafted into the NFL and fly in space. The three girls also received $10,000 savings bonds.

The website the girls created can be seen here.