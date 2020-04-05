San Diego swimwear company pivots to make masks to keep employees working

PQ Swim is a San Diego based swimwear company that's been around for 10 years. It fulfills wholesale orders to companies.

SAN DIEGO — During this pandemic so many small businesses have been hit hard, many have had to close and some have pivoted to stay alive.

PQ Swim is a San Diego based swimwear company that's been around for 10 years. It fulfills wholesale orders to companies like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's. However, with non-essential businesses closed down, Amber Forge, owner of the company says just three weeks ago they started making reusable masks after a doctor friend gave her the idea, not knowing they would be mandatory.

"I'm very happy we're still in business that I've been able to keep all of the wonderful people who've been with me for 8 or 9 years. And I'm happy that I can help people. It's not fun to wear a mask, I don't even enjoy wearing a mask, but these are a little more breathable and there's different patterns and we're just making the best of it. I'm happy I can fulfill that need for some people," said Forge.

The masks start at $12. They have various options, from Lycra to fluid resistant ones, which are breathable, repel water and other airborne liquids .

For every mask you buy, they donate one. So far, PQ Swim has donated 2,000 masks.They have some for the children, as well.