SAN DIEGO — Have you been itching to get inked? This weekend at Golden Hall may be your opportunity to finally get it done. At the San Diego Tattoo Invitational there will be over 200 of the best tattoo artists from all over the world. The event will run three days: Friday, June 28, 2019 – 2pm-10pm, Saturday June 29, 2019 – 12pm-10pm and Sunday June 30, 2019 – 12pm-7pm.

The event will be unique to San Diego and will demonstrate custom and traditional tattooing and will attempt to expose the unique subculture to the San Diego scene.

Want to attend? Get your tickets here.

Event organizer and owner of Full Circle Tattoo, Bill Canales, joined Morning Extra to talk about the event and what attendees can expect.