SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Did you know that 96% of women executives participated in a sport as a teenager, but more than half of them quit playing by the age of 17? The number one reason they quit is because they don’t see a future in the sport and the lack of female role models.

The Girl Power soccer camp is working to give girls the resources and foster the love of the game so they keep playing well past age 17. The main focus of the camp is on the mental and physical demands of becoming an elite college or professional athlete. The camp features professional players, coaches, and sports psychologists are on site.

The camp is being held at San Marcos High School on June 17-20. All girls between the ages of 8 and 14 are welcome. For more information on the camp, click here.

Coach Daniel McKell from San Marcos High School along with Corrie Samaniego with Mindset Sports and a few soccer players set up some drills and talked about the importance of camps like these.

To register for the camp, click here.