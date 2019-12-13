SAN DIEGO — We all know there is one real Santa, but this weekend in Pacific Beach there will be a thousand of his helpers out playing some reindeer games!
SantaCon will take over Pacific Beach from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The bar crawl will begin at Firehouse then will head to Backyard Kitchen and Tap, The Local Pacific Beach, PB Alehouse then Waterbar San Diego with the after party at El Prez.
It isn’t to late to participate! Get your tickets here.
Tickets include:
- 1 Complimentary Christmas Shot at check in
- $2-$6 Naughty or Nice drink specials
- $5 - $8 Food specials
- Professional Photography
- An amazing crowd of 1,000+ other Santas
- 1 Entry to the scavenger hunt for a chance to win $1,000
- Custom bar crawl map texted to you
- No cover at all 7 bars
- Holiday Music at participating bars
- Access to the Santacon afterparty at El Prez