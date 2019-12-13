SAN DIEGO — We all know there is one real Santa, but this weekend in Pacific Beach there will be a thousand of his helpers out playing some reindeer games!

SantaCon will take over Pacific Beach from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The bar crawl will begin at Firehouse then will head to Backyard Kitchen and Tap, The Local Pacific Beach, PB Alehouse then Waterbar San Diego with the after party at El Prez.

It isn’t to late to participate! Get your tickets here.

Tickets include: