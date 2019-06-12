JAMUL, Calif. — Is there a better thing that getting a photo with Santa? What if you could get pictures with him in his own treehouse?

The Santa’s Treehouse Experience is a professional family portrait event for a good cause. The one weekend event will take place on December 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each family is able to take a picture with jolly ol’ Saint Nick then the kids can read them their Christmas list!

After the event, a local family in need will be chosen and their Christmas wishes will come true. The group will get a list from the parent of what each kids wants and needs and we get to fulfill those items. We also get gifts for the parents and give the families a gift card for a hot Christmas dinner.

Interested in taking part in this fun event? Reserve your time slot here.

